Four to Interview for EPS superintendent opening

Four candidates for the superintendent position at Elgin Public School will be interviewed over the next few days.

The school district issued a press release Friday announcing the names of four persons who will be interviewed for the position currently held by Dan Polk. They are:

• Michael Brockhaus who is currently Activities and Transportation Director/Asst. Principal at Sidney Public Schools.

• Nicholas Mumm who is currently Director of Academic Services and Asst. Principal at Elkhorn St. Patrick’s School.

• Adam Fette who is currently the Principal and Activities Director at Dundy County/Stratton Public Schools.

• Eugene Hanks, Secondary Principal from Kimball Jr/Sr High School.

Brockhaus, Mumm and Fette will be interviewed on Friday. Interviews will begin at 10 a.m. at the school.

Hanks’ interview will take place on Monday, Jan. 27. It will begin at 10 a.m.

All interviews, to be held at the school, are open to the public. Board members will be joined by staff members they chose from a list recommended by the administration.

“The board hopes to choose a candidate, negotiate a contract, and have the position filled by the end of the month,” the school said last week.

“There are a lot of superintendent openings in the state this year and intensive competition for a quality leader. The board wants to move quickly but also diligently and professionally in finding the schools next superintendent.”

Last month, Polk announced that he would be leave when his contract with the school district expires at the end of the 2019/2020 school year.

Upon retirement, Polk will have served as superintendent for eight years.