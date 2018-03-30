Four earn LJS basketball postseason honors

The Lincoln Journal Star announced its selection postseason basketball honors.

Four members of the Wolfpack girls basketball team earn accolades which were announced Sunday.

Receiving “honorable mention” in Class D1 were seniors Calli Krebs, Paige Meis and Lydia Behnk; along with junior Allyson Wemhoff.

Krebs and Meis attend Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School, Behnk and Wemhoff attend Elgin High School.