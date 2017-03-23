Foundation Scholarship Drive Underway

The annual campaign to raise funds to be awarded as scholarships to graduating seniors has begun in Elgin.

This past week the annual mailing asking for donations was sent out by the Elgin Area Community Foundation Scholarship Committee.

2016 recipients received more than $8,500 in scholarships.

Recipients last year were (from Elgin High School) Dylan Behnk, Morgan Carpenter, Kaitlyn Polk and Alois Warner; and (from Pope John) Nicole Beckman, Kyle Kallhoff, Scott Moser, Jenna Parks and Jill Schindler.

Since its inception 12 years ago, 115 students have receive over $95,000 in scholarships to continue their education.

Persons wishing to make a donation may do so by sending their contribution to: Elgin Area Community Foundation, PO Box 345, Elgin, NE 68636-0345.

Members of the foundation’s scholarship committee are Betty Getzfred, Dean Schrage, Greg Wemhoff, Anne Parks, Vicki Miller and Dennis Morgan.

According to the committee, “The Foundation believes this scholarship effort is worthy of the support of members of the Elgin community. It’s no secret that once again the cost of higher education in Nebraska will be going up.”

It’s been announced that again this year, the Col. Barney Oldfield and Vada Kinman Trust will match all funds raised before April 30.

The first donation received for this year’s scholarship drive has been made by Jim Fredrickson on behalf of the Estate of Gayla Fredrickson.

Donations to the scholarship fund will be announced in future issues of The Elgin Review newspaper.