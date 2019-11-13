Flyers oust EPPJ in first round of D2 State Playoffs

HUMPHREY — Elgin Public-Pope John’s trip to the Class D2 State Football Playoffs didn’t last long.

On a cold night in Humphrey, the Flyers of St. Francis flew past the Wolfpack 68 to 6. The Flyers amassed nearly 430 yards of total offense in the game as they begin their march to what many believe will be the championship game later this month.

Senior Taylor Wemhoff gained approximately 150 yards of total offense in the first half alone, accounting for three touchdowns.

The Wolfpack, having lost to the Flyers 66 to 0 earlier in the month, faced an uphill battle almost from the start.

Wemhoff got the Flyers on the scoreboard first with a 21-yard touchdown run just nine seconds into the game. He went on to score his second touchdown on the Flyers’ next possession, this one coming on a 33 yard run around left end.

Those were just two of the seven touchdowns the Flyers would put on the scoreboard in the game’s first 24 minutes.

The Flyers’ held EPPJ without a first down until the final play of the first half when freshman quarterback Paiton Hoefer connected with Colton Wright on a 20-yard play.

Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer’s halftime adjustments led to the team’s only touchdown which took place on the first drive of the second half. Putting the ball in the hands of senior Cory Romej, the Wolfpack picked up several first downs to move the ball to midfield. On the next play, Hoefer dropped back to pass and connected with senior Conor Ramold who burned the Flyers’ defensive backfield for a 40-yard touchdown.

The Flyers then answered with two touchdown drives put together on a running clock to close out the scoring.

Freshman captain Jack Wemhoff led the Wolfpack defense with 17 tackles, Romej had 13 in his final game.

On offense, Romej led the team in rushing yards, gaining 44 on eight carries. Hoefer completed four of eight passes for 66 yards.

The game marked the return of junior offensive lineman Joey Getzfred who had been out several games with an injury.

The loss ends the Wolfpack season with a 2-7 record. The game marked the last game for Wolfpack seniors’ Adam Dreger, Lane Bartak, Austin Bauer, Romej and Ramold.

Flyers 68, Wolfpack 6

Wolfpack……….0 0 6 0 — 6

Humphrey SF…38 16 6 8 — 68

HSF — Taylor Wemhoff 21 run (Wemhoff run)

HSF — Wemhoff 33 run (Wemhoff run)

HSF — Justin Leifeld 12 run (Leifeld run)

HSF — Trevor Pfeifer 21 run (Wemhoff run)

HSF — Leifeld 7 run (PAT failed)

HSF — Kolbe Classen tackled EPPJ quarterback in endzone

HSF — Wemhoff 32 run (PAT failed)

HSF — Pfeifer 25 touchdown pass (Spencer Engel run)

EPPJ — Paiton Hoefer 40 pass to Conor Ramold (PAT failed)

HSF — Engel 54 run (PAT failed)

HSF — Pfeifer 1 run (Engel run)

Team statistics EPPJ

Total plays 34

Rushing/Yds 27/55

Passing 4/8/0

Passing Yds 66

Total Offense 121

First downs 5

Fumbles lost 1

Penalties/Yds 3/20

Individual statistics

Passing (Att/Comp/Int – Yds) — Paiton Hoefer 4/8/0 – 66

Rushing (Att/Yds) — Jack Wemhoff 1/1, Cory Romej 8/44, Norman Grothe 2/7, Paiton Hoefer 7/4, Austin Good 1/0, Conor Ramold 6/-5, Cale Kinney 2/4.

Receiving — Cory Romej 1/9, Conor Ramold 2/37, Colton Wright 1/20.

Tackles (Solo/Asst.) — Jack Wemhoff 9/8, Cory Romej 6/7, Norman Grothe 0/2, Paiton Hoefer 0/8, Conor Ramold 2/2, Cale Kinney 3/3, Colton Wright 1/3, Adam Dreger 1/2, Carter Beckman 0/1, Lane Bartak 2/2.