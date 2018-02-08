Firefighters, EMTs recognized at annual banquet

When the whistle blows, one thing’s for certain — the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department will respond quickly.

Firefighters and their spouses met Saturday night for their annual awards banquet.

They gathered at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall where, after feasting on a dinner prepared by Jodine Meis, members were recognized with a number of awards.

Led by EVFD President Josh Kallhoff, firefighters were recognized for membership milestones. Honored for five years of dedicated service were Nathan Niewohner, Craig Niewohner and Alex Kinney.

Other membership awards were:

10 years — Chad Martinsen

20 years — Dave Schrage

40 years — Duane Miller

Seven firefighters were recognized for perfect attendance during 2017. They were Bill Alderson, Terry Henn, Josh Kallhoff, Duane Miller, Dave Schrage and Richard VonBonn.

Elgin EMTs recognized for years of service to the community were Tony Levander, 10 years; Bob Moore and Vicki Miller, 30 years.

Joining the EVFD during 2017 was Adam Veik. Retiring from the fire department during 2017 was Steve Heithoff.