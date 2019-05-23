Father Vogel, Rev. McNeil to give Memorial Day addresses Monday

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #229 will be busy this weekend.

On Friday, May 24, at 4:45 p.m. auxiliary members and anyone who would like to help, according to Jan Henn, should meet at the Legion office in Elgin to help place poppies on graves of deceased members.

All help will be appre-ciated.

Programs

On Monday, May 27, Memorial Day will be observed with formal programs at local and area cemeteries.

The program at Park Center Cemetery is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Giving the Memorial Day address will be Rev. Dr. Becky McNeil.

Then, one hour later at 11 a.m., Father Kevin Vogel of St. Boniface Catholic Church here in Elgin will give the address at West Cedar/St. Boniface cemeteries north of town.

Patriotic music will be performed at both cemeteries by members of the Elgin Public School band.

Color guard partici-pating in the services are to report to the Post at 9:15 a.m.

Flyover

Captain James Fox, a Nebraska native, will pilot a KC-135R Stratotanker as part of a flyover planned for Memorial Day. The flyover will take place at approximately 10:40 a.m., coming from Neligh to Elgin.

The 155th Air Refueling Wing (155 ARW) is a unit of the Nebraska Air National Guard stationed at Lincoln.

Lunch

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 229 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 5816 will be hosting a lunch at the KC Hall following Memorial Day services.

Everyone is welcome to attend both the services and the lunch.

The lunch is free of charge.

Anyone who is willing to furnish food or help with the lunch on Monday should contact Henn at (402) 843-5468.

Petersburg program

Petersburg American Legion Post #334 will sponsor the Memorial Day program Monday at 9 a.m. at the Legion Hall.