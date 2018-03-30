Father Robert A. Schmitz

1926 — 2018

Father Robert A. Schmitz, 91, of Omaha, NE, passed away on Sunday March 18, 2018 at his home at St. John Vianney Retirement Center in Omaha, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE, with Archbishop George J. Lucas presiding. Burial followed in the parish cemetery. Visitation was Thursday with a 7 p.m. wake service at the church.

Robert August Schmitz, son of John “Jack” and Margaret (Grendler) Schmitz, was born August 4, 1926 on a farm southwest of Petersburg, NE. He was baptized, received 1st Communion, and was confirmed at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE. He received his education at St. John’s Catholic School in Petersburg, graduating in 1944.

He worked three years, and then attended a year of college in Milwaukee, WI before attending Conception Seminary at Conception, MO for three years, and four years at St. Paul Seminary. He was ordained in 1955, and over his career, served Nebraska parishes in West Point, St. Agnes in Omaha, Emmet, Plainview, Brunswick, St. Helena, Atkinson, Butte, Naper and retired from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Tilden, NE in 2002. He moved to Omaha, where he lived and had Mass at various parishes.

Fr. Bob enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball, golfing, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by two sisters: Margaret Seier of Albion, NE; Sister Gretta Schmitz of Milwaukee, WI; sister-in-law: Betty Schmitz of Albion, NE; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and brother priests of the Archdiocese of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Herman, Leonard, Albert and George; sisters: Theresa, Agnes and Infant Margie Ann.