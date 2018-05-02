Extension educator leaving for Georgia

By Dennis Morgan

Publisher

Having served Antelope County and area communities as a University of Nebraska Extension Educator, Brad Averill has educated people of all ages on the need for proper nutrition and physical activity.

Soon he will be taking that knowledge to the University of Georgia in a similar position.

Averill told The Elgin Review Monday night that he had accepted a position with the University of Georgia as a family and consumer science “agent.”

“It is true,” he said about his decision to further his career in Georgia. “I found a program which suits me best, being on campus is something that’s very important to me to continue my education,” he said. “It’s a better opportunity for myself and my family. There are more employment opportunities in Athens for my wife.”

Averill has spent the past two years working out of the Antelope County Extension office. He said the experience has given him a “jump start” into Extension and the world of community service. In particular, he said working here has shown him how tight-knit communities exist and grow, living in a rural environment.

“Everybody comes together here,” he said. “The schools here have been very responsive to increasing knowledge about nutrition and physical activity.”

Averill has always had a sense of humor and it wasn’t lost on him Monday night. He joked that he always move to a better football program. A Michigan State fan, he’s become a Husker fan and now, in his new position, he will be cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs.

“Nebraska’s going to get there again,” Averill said, noting how college football better be prepared for a “Frost Warning” in reference to new NU Head Football Coach Scott Frost.

It’s evident when he leaves, Averill won’t soon forget Nebraska or its people.

“I couldn’t be more appreciative of the people here for the time they have let me into the schools and communities,” he said.

His new position in Athens will start on June 1.

With the opening being created by Averill’s departure, it’s unclear what direction the NU Extension Service will go in regards to filling the position.