This Sunday, Jan. 26, the Evening with Friends Gala (EWF)will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Evening with Friends is an elegant, themed evening with the purpose to support the continuation of the Catholic education provided by Pope John. This year’s selected theme is Emerald Isle.

According to Pope John Advancement Director Julie Schiltmeyer, “The emerald is a 20 year anniversary gem and that is why we went there.”

Pope John Principal Betty Getzfred took it one step further and found that “the emerald is symbol of wealth and abundance, giving one a sense of security and belonging.”

Given the purpose of the event is to generate support for the continuation of the Catholic education at Pope John and knowing the sense of security and belonging their faith and the school provides, I would say Emerald Isle is a perfect theme to celebrate 20 years. Read the story in its entirety in this weeks review.