Evans, Bode Among Statistical Leaders For Boys Basketball

ELGIN — Final statistics have been released for the Wolfpack boys basketball team.

Under first year coach Michael Becker, the Wolfpack dropped their first five games, then began to turn things around with a last second, come-from-behind 41 to 40 victory over Creighton. The team went on to defeat Emerson-Hubbard at the Madison Holiday Tournament. They went on to post victories over Stuart, Ewing, Clearwater-Orchard and North Central before ending the season with a loss to Boyd County in the subdistrict finals. The Wolfpack averaged 44.4 points per game in a season where they finished with a 6-16 record.

Individually, the Wolfpack were led in scoring by senior Chad Bode. Bode played in 22 games, averaging 11.6 points per game. Junior Ashton Evans averaged 9.8 points per game in 16 games.

Bode led the team in rebounds, averaging 6.5 per game, senior Kenny Bush was second with 6.0 per game.

Evans led the team in assists, averaging 3.2 per game. He and Bode tied for the team high in steals per game with 1.8.

Evans led the team in made three-point baskets with 34, Hunter Reestman had 31. Bode led the team in two-point baskets with 88, Kenny Bush had 52. The tallest player on the team, Bush led the Wolfpack in blocked shots with 26.