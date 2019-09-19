NOTICE
Estate of JANICE G. SCHRAGE, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a report of his administration and a formal closing petition for complete settlement after informal probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County, Nebraska, Court on September 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Martin V. Klein, #22220
Attorney for Petitioner
PUBLISH: September 11, 18 & 25, 2019
