NOTICE

Estate of JANICE G. SCHRAGE, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a report of his administration and a formal closing petition for complete settlement after informal probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County, Nebraska, Court on September 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Petitioner

PUBLISH: September 11, 18 & 25, 2019

ZNEZ