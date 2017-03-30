Erma Suhr

1923 — 2017

Funeral services for Erma Suhr, age 93, of Elgin, Nebraska were held Monday, March 27, 2017, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, Nebraska.

Pastor David Kuhfal officiated. Burial followed in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale, Nebraska.

Visitation was Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska.

Erma died Monday, March 20, 2017, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek, Nebraska.

Erma Gail Suhr, daughter of Roy and Mary Elizabeth Ofe, was born April 22, 1923.

She was united in marriage to Alfred Suhr on September 1, 1941.

They were blessed with three children, Elvon, Elvena Gail, and Jennell. Erma was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, Nebraska.

She loved her family, grandchildren, and quilting.

Erma is survived by her children, Elvon (Vicky) Suhr of Norfolk, Nebraska, Elvena Gail (Gary) Weger of Round Rock, Texas, and Jennell Suhr of Elgin, Nebraska; grandchildren, Greg Suhr of O’Neill, Nebraska, Brent (Sue) Beech of Billerica, Massachusetts, Julie (Mark) Smith of Neligh, Nebraska, and Monica Zylstra of Solana Beach, California; great-grandchildren, Preston Smith and Spencer Smith of Neligh, Keith (Shelby) Catt of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Cassandra Borgmeier of Norfolk; great-great-granddaughter, Kennedy Catt of Lincoln; sister, Betty (Donald) Mahannah of O’Neill; sister-in-law, Shirley Ofe of Oakdale, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mary Elizabeth Ofe; husband, Alfred Suhr; sisters, Esther Strahm, Viola Williams, and Hazel Obermire; brother, Donald Ofe; and eleven brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Memorials may be directed to The Arthritis Foundation for Research.