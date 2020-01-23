The Elgin TeamMates chapter will be recognizing mentors between the girls and boys varsity basketball games Thursday night, Jan. 30. The Wolfpack will be playing Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family.
Also, for mentors, there will be a hospitality suite in the EPS gymnasium.
Your time can mean the world to a young person in your community. Go to teammates.org or contact the Elgin coordinators, Krista Eisenhauer or Sonia Rittscher at 402-843-2455.
EPS Teammates mentors to be recognized
