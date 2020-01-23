EPS Teammates mentors to be recognized

The Elgin TeamMates chapter will be recognizing mentors between the girls and boys varsity basketball games Thursday night, Jan. 30. The Wolfpack will be playing Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family.

Also, for mentors, there will be a hospitality suite in the EPS gymnasium.

Your time can mean the world to a young person in your community. Go to teammates.org or contact the Elgin coordinators, Krista Eisenhauer or Sonia Rittscher at 402-843-2455.

