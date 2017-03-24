EPS Students Shine at Annual NECC Scholastic Contest

Elgin Public students participated in the annual NECC Scholastic Contest. At this contest, students competed against 30 other Class D schools, taking a variety of tests. St. Mary’s placed first in the school team standings with Howells-Dodge coming in second. Neligh-Oakdale and Stuart tied for third place.
Several other students competed as well: SENIORS: Geoffrey Carr, Welding; Paige Nichols, Personal Finance & Anatomy and Physiology; Jaime Hoefer, Literature & Public Speaking; Baylee Wemhoff, Library Usage & Music; Zoey Bergman, Introduction to Psychology; Kelsey Welding, Foods & Nutrition and Child Development; A.J. Getzfred, Calculus & Trigonometry; Taya Voborny, Accounting 1. JUNIORS: Ashton Evans, Introduction to Wellness/Sports/Physical Education; Lydia Behnk, Accounting II & Chemistry; Myranda Palmer, Algebra II; Caleb Miller in Technical Math; Ryan Warner, Auto Technology & Small Engines. SOPHOMORES: Kira Widger, Biology; Allyson Wemhoff, American History & Geometery; Anna Heilhecker, Art History & Spanish II; Hunter Reestman, English Composition & Welding. And FRESHMEN: Araceli Palmer, Algebra I & General Science; Adam Dreger, Agri-Science & Geography; and Olivia Lindgren, World History.
