EPS Students Shine at Annual NECC Scholastic Contest

Elgin Public students participated in the annual NECC Scholastic Contest. At this contest, students competed against 30 other Class D schools, taking a variety of tests. St. Mary’s placed first in the school team standings with Howells-Dodge coming in second. Neligh-Oakdale and Stuart tied for third place.

Elgin Public had two students finish in the top three. Katelyn Copeland brought home top honors with a 1st place finish in Computer Literacy. Katelyn also competed in Business English. Also placing was Elianne Heilhecker, who received 3rd place in Vocabulary. Elianne also competed in Physics. Of note, both Katelyn and Elianne just missed placing in these events by one or two placings.