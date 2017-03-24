EPS Students Shine at Annual NECC Scholastic Contest

Lynell Morgan
Held in Norfolk Wednesday, March 22
EPS students Katelyn Copeland and Elianne Heilhecker placed at the NECC Scholastic Contest. Photo submitted

Elgin Public students participated in the annual NECC Scholastic Contest.  At this contest, students competed against 30 other Class D schools, taking a variety of tests.  St. Mary’s placed first in the school team standings with Howells-Dodge coming in second.  Neligh-Oakdale and Stuart tied for third place.

Elgin Public had two students finish in the top three.  Katelyn Copeland brought home top honors with a 1st place finish in Computer Literacy.  Katelyn also competed in Business English.  Also placing was Elianne Heilhecker, who received 3rd place in Vocabulary.  Elianne also competed in Physics.  Of note, both Katelyn and Elianne just missed placing in these events by one or two placings.

Several other students competed as well:  SENIORS: Geoffrey Carr, Welding; Paige Nichols, Personal Finance & Anatomy and Physiology; Jaime Hoefer, Literature & Public Speaking; Baylee Wemhoff, Library Usage & Music; Zoey Bergman, Introduction to Psychology; Kelsey Welding, Foods & Nutrition and Child Development; A.J. Getzfred, Calculus & Trigonometry; Taya Voborny, Accounting 1.  JUNIORS:  Ashton Evans, Introduction to Wellness/Sports/Physical Education; Lydia Behnk, Accounting II & Chemistry; Myranda Palmer, Algebra II; Caleb Miller in Technical Math; Ryan Warner, Auto Technology & Small Engines.  SOPHOMORES:  Kira Widger, Biology; Allyson Wemhoff, American History & Geometery; Anna Heilhecker, Art History & Spanish II;  Hunter Reestman, English Composition & Welding.  And FRESHMEN:  Araceli Palmer, Algebra I & General Science; Adam Dreger, Agri-Science & Geography; and Olivia Lindgren, World History.