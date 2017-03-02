EPS Speech Team Places Third At NVC-East Monday

On Monday, February 27, the EPS Speech Team competed in the NVC East Meet at Ewing. The team placed third overall.

Bringing home top honors on the day were Lydia Behnk, who was the champion in Entertainment Speaking and Kenny Bush and Hunter Reestman who were the Duet champs.

The OID of Bush, Reestman, Behnk, Taya Voborny and Zoey Bergman earned runners-up medals.

Brea Carr brought home the third place medal in Extemporaneous Speaking and Mateo Kirstine placed fourth.

The Duet of Voborny and Bergman placed fifth and Kira Widger placed fifth in Poetry. Also placing fifth was the OID of Widger, Shelby Dohmen, Ashton Evans and Adam Dreger.

Dohmen and Carter Schindler both earned Superior Ratings in Humorous Prose.

Coaches Jessie Reestman and Stacy Shumake-Henn had words of praise for their team.

“We’ve been very happy with how the team has progressed this season. We have some great leaders in our experienced team members, and we also have some new kids who have been making a tremendous impact. It’s been so much fun to see these kids bond and develop their talents,” they said. The team will host a public performance on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 in the EPS lunch room. Their next performance will be the district competition on March 16 in Humphrey.