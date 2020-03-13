EPS speech team places third at PJCC meet Monday

Elgin Public earned twelve medals and placed third as a team at Monday’s Pope John Speech Fiesta.

Receiving top honors on the day was the duet of Adam Dreger and Cory Romej, who brought home the gold medals.

After an unbreakable tie with teammates Olivia Lindgren and Theanna Dunn, a coin toss determined final places. Dunn and Lindgren came home with the runners-up medals in duet.

The OID of Dreger, Romej, Dunn, Araceli Palmer and Jack Wemhoff placed third.

Kristopher Moreno placed fourth in Poetry, and Jessica Getzfred placed 6th.

Wemhoff also brought home 6th place in Humorous Prose.

Earning Superior Ratings were the following performers:

• Jordan Lindgren-Informative; O. Lindgren-Informative; Dunn-Serious Prose; Palmer-Serious Prose; Talena Woodard-Humorous Prose.

• Dreger, in his first go ‘round with Persuasive Speaking, picked up an Excellent Rating.

The EPS coaches were proud of the improvement they’ve seen throughout the season. The team will continue action on Wednesday at the St. Edward Speech meet. They will then compete in the district speech contest in Grand Island on March 18.