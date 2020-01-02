EPS, PJCC & EPPJ Alumni Basketball & Volleyball Tournaments Set

With the start of the New Year, it is customary to make some changes with the hopes of seeing improvements. The Elgin High Alumni and Pope John Alumni Basketball/Volleyball committees have committed to doing just that. For the first time in both programs history, the two schools have combined their annual Alumni basketball and volleyball tournaments. The tournament begins Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. The Friday evening games will be played at the Elgin High Gymnasium and will resume Jan. 25 utilizing both gyms with the volleyball matches to be played at Pope John and the basketball games at Elgin High.

Tyler Reestman, one of the event organizers shared, “The idea is to gain numbers. Individually, numbers have decreased over the years. We hope to get everyone back and have a fun weekend. We really hope it takes off from here.” Tyler also emphasized the tournament is open to all alumni members and their spouses as well as faculty. Following the tourney players and spectators are encouraged to gather at Boomerang’s to wind down, reminisce about their glory days, and play Elgin Public/Pope John trivia hosted by bar operator, Gary Hoefer. .

Any individual that is wishing to register or has further questions may contact Tyler Reestman (402) 843-0232, Ross Schindler (402) 843-0209, or Justin Reestman (402) 843-0210. Also an Elgin Public, Pope John, EPPJ Wolfpack Alumni Facebook page has been set up.