EPPJ wrestlers place fifth at Summerland

Heading into Districts

CLEARWATER — The Wolfpack got a big boost Friday with the return of Luke Henn.

Henn & Co. competed at the Summerland Invitational held at the high school.

Having been on the mat for just 12 seconds where he recorded a pin at the NVC Tournament in January, Henn made it through the whole tournament, finishing third in the 138-pound weight class.

Henn was one of three Wolfpack wrestlers to earn medals.

Freshman Carter Beckman posted his 23rd match victory by pinning West Point/Beemer’s Alex Borvoya to win the 106-pound division.

Sophomore Norman Grothe was the third Wolfpack wrestler to medal.

Grothe pinned three opponents to finish 3-1 in the 126-pound division.

Freshman Cale Kinney picked up a pin, competing at 113 pounds.

In the team competition, Howells-Dodge won with 155.5 points followed by West Point-Beemer 139, North Central 128.5, Summerland 113, EPPJ 61, West Holt 59, Fullerton 53, Osmond 46, Sioux City West 46 and St. Mary’s 0.

Individual results were:

106 pounds — Quarterfinal – Carter Beckman (Elgin Public/Pope John) 23-5 won by fall over Tyler Gleason (St. Mary`s) (Fall 0:28); Semifinal – Beckman won by fall over Tytan Webb (Sioux City West) 14-17 (Fall 1:21); 1st Place Match – Beckman won by fall over Alex Borboya (West Point-Beemer) 10-15 (Fall 1:04) Read the full story in this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.