EPPJ wrestlers begin postseason Friday

The biggest wrestling meet of the season is just days away for the Wolfpack wrestling team.

The D-2 District meet will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10 at Oakland. Hosting the tournament will be Oakland-Craig High School and if things go as planned, fans will be able to see some of the best wrestlers in the state compete for berths at the Class D State Wrestling Tournament to be held Feb. 15-17 at CenturyLink Center in Omaha.

The Wolfpack will have four wrestlers competing at the district tournament, led by senior Logan Henn who will be seeking to win his 100th career match. Henn will take a 23-13 record into the tournament as one of the top seeds in the 126-pound weight class.

Sophomore Luke Henn will be competing at 132 pounds. He’s coming off a strong performance at the Cyclone Invitational held Friday where he placed third.

Seniors Hayes Miller and Cameron Nielsen will round out the Wolfpack team. Miller had his best performance of the season Friday, finishing fourth in the 138-pound weight class. Nielsen, at 182 pounds, has performed well in recent meets.

Other schools competing at the tournament will be Amherst, Archbishop Bergan, BRLD, Cambridge, Clarkson-Leigh, Clearwater-Orchard, Creighton, Elkhorn Valley, High Plains Community, Lutheran High Northeast, Niobrara/Verdigre, Oakland-Craig, Osmond, Palmer, Scribner-Snyder, Southern, Thayer Central, Tri-County and Twin Loup.

Friday action will start at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, wrestling will begin at 10 a.m.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the state wrestling tournament.