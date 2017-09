Volleyball action: The EPPJ Wolfpack volleyball team made quick work of taking wins from Chambers-Wheeler Central and Stuart at a double-triangular on Thursday night.

Interview with coach

The girls beat each team by winning two sets of each match.

Here, head coach Tina Thiele-Blecher spoke with The Elgin Review immediately following the final match.

The girls travel to Ewing on Tuesday night to play in another double-triangular.