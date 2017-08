The Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack football team traveled to Burwell for their season-opening game on Friday night. They returned home suffering a loss, 61-0, but having gained some valuable experience and – for the most part – still healthy.

Wolfpack Coach Interview

After the game, head coach Randy Eisenhauer spoke with the Elgin Review about the game. We points out what needs some work and what looked promising. The Elgin Review