EPPJ Wolfpack volleyball 2018 awards

Monday night was set aside to celebrate another outstanding EPPJ Wolfpack volleyball season.

Team members, family members joined coaches at the Elgin Public School lunch room to recap the year.

Coach Tina Thiele-Blecher recognized Grace Rittscher, Allyson Wemhoff, Kayce Kallhoff, Harlie Bode, Alyssa Burenheide, Theanna Dunn, Kirsten Krebs, Ashtyn Meis, Marissa Preister, Skylar Reestman, Ally Selting, Lexi Bode and Kaylee Ramold. “These girls need a round of applause and need to be commended for reaching over 27 days of work this summer. Our Sophomore Harlie Bode reached 44 while sophomores Theanna Dunn and Kirsten Krebs had 43!”

EPPJ Team Awards

Recognized for their contributions during the season were:

Student managers: Jazmine McNally, Brooklyn Meis, Baylee Busteed, Brenna Martinsen and Keyera Eisenhauer.

Freshmen: Kaylee Ramold, Emma Mlnarik, Abby Hemenway and Natalie Reicks (participation); Lexi Bode, letterwinner: Sophomores: Faith Kinney, Ashtyn Meis, Jasmine Dozler, Marissa Preister, Alyssa Burenheide, Natalie Bauer, Theanna Dunn, Faith Kinney, Olivia Lindgren and Skylar Reestman (participation); Harlie Bode, Ally Selting and Kirsten Krebs (letterwinners)

Juniors: Olivia Lindgren and Faith Kinney (participation); Haley Zegers and Kayce Kallhoff (letterwinners)

Seniors: Anna Heilhecker, Kaylee Martinsen, Ally Wemhoff and Grace Rittscher (letterwinners)

Post Season Awards that were voted on by the girls:

Most Improved: Improved from last year or from beginning to end of year!

Varsity: Kayce Kallhoff

JV: Faith Kinney

C team: Abby Hemenway

Best Offense: Serving, passing, attacking ready to make other team work

Varsity: Kaylee Martinsen

JV: Lexi Bode

C team: Alyssa Burenheide

Best Defense: Digging or blocking, defensively tenacious

Varsity: Anna Heilhecker

JV: Kaylee Ramold

C team: Kaylee Ramold

Hustle Award: Laid it out every day and wasn’t going to let a ball drop!

Varsity: Anna Heilhecker

JV: Skylar Reestman

C team: Theanna Dunn

Most Valuable Player: Who our team could not be without!

Varsity: Allyson Wemhoff

JV: Lexi Bode

C team: Kaylee Ramold

Wolfpack Award: This is the off and on the court leader with a positive attitude

Varsity: Allyson Wemhoff

JV: Marissa Preister

C team: Emma Mlnarik

Other post season honors:

Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award:

During the season we had two different girls chosen to be the Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week. Congratulations to Kaylee Martinsen and Allyson Wemhoff for being chosen as Star Athletes

Niobrara Valley Conference Awards

Honorable Mention: Grace Rittscher and Haley Zegers

2nd Team: Kaylee Martinsen

1st Team: Allyson Wemhoff and Anna Heilhecker

A special presentation was made to Allyson Wemhoff for over 1,000 career set assists.

