EPPJ tops N-V Cougars in four sets on “Seniors Night”

ELGIN — It was “Senior’s Night” for the Wolfpack Thursday as they hosted Niobrara/Verdigre.

Elgin Public-Pope John’s four seniors (Ally Wemhoff, Grace Rittscher, Kaylee Martinsen and Anna Heilhecker) were honored before the start of the match. They then honored Wolfpack fans by helping lead EPPJ to a 25-11, 21-25, 25-10 and 26-24 victory over the Cougars.

Up two sets to one, the Wolfpack trailed 21 to 12 in the fourth set before turning things around by outscoring the Cougars 14 to five.

Keying the comeback were the Wolfpack seniors. Rittscher’s digs in the back row set up several attacks to start the comeback. Heilhecker contributed from the service line with two service points, Wemhoff had a big stuff block to pull EPPJ to within three, 23 to 20. A kill by Martinsen set up the Wolfpack’s second match point at 25 to 24. Harlie Bode then served out the final point to give EPPJ the victory, improving their season record to 16-9.