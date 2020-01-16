EPPJ tops Lady Cards 42 to 29

O’NEILL — Elgin Public-Pope John overcame a slow start Friday night to defeat O’Neill St. Mary’s 42 to 29 in NVC girls basketball action. The victory extended the Wolfpack’s winning streak to five games dating back to the Madison Holiday Tournament last month.

For much of the first half, both teams suffered through spells of cold shooting. The Wolfpack warmed up in the second quarter to take an 18 to 9 lead at halftime.

Halftime adjustments made by Coach Randy Eisenhauer helped EPPJ find their shooting touch in the third quarter as they outscored the Lady Cardinals 17 to 6.

Leading 35 to 15 entering the fourth quarter with the game no longer in doubt, EPPJ was outscored 14 to seven to close out the game. To get the full results turn to the Elgin Review.