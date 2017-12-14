EPPJ has three compete at Osceola Invite

OSCEOLA — Competing in their second tournament of the season, Wolfpack wrestlers all placed at the Osceola Invite held Saturday.

Competing against 13 other schools, all three Wolfpack wrestlers were among the best in their weight classes when the tournament was over.

Elkhorn Valley won the tournament with a team score of 186.5 followed by Palmer 121.5 and there was a tie for third with Howells-Dodge and Southwest each with 115 points. The Wolfpack, with wrestlers in just three weight classes finished 14th in the team standings with 15 points.

Leading the medal charge was senior Logan Henn. Wrestling at 126 pounds, Henn pinned his first opponent, then dropped the next two matches. His season record now stands at 7-3 as he placed third.

At 120 pounds, Jordan Lindgren (1-9) placed sixth. Luke Henn (6-5) rounded out the medal winners, placing eighth in the 132-pound class.

Individual results were:

120 pounds — Shaye Wood (Central Valley) won by fall over Jordan Lindgren (Elgin/Pope John) in 16 seconds; Dillon Stewart (Elkhorn Valley) won by tech fall 19 to 4 over Lindgren; Ruger Reimers (Palmer) won by fall over Lindgren in 1:16; Doug Rainey (Southern) won by fall over Lindgren in 18 seconds; Taylor Herrera (Howells-Dodge) won by fall over Lindgren in 2:52

126 — Logan Henn (Elgin/Pope John) won by fall over Connor Sonderup in 1:40; Joshua Ibach (Central Valley) won by major decision over Henn 9-0; Cristian Carranza (Cross County/Osceola) won by fall over Henn in 3:10

132 — Luke Henn (Elgin/Pope John) won by decision 8 to 4 over Colby Harney (Clarkson/Leigh); Trigger Pokorny (Central Valley) won by fall over Henn in 3:10; Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) won by fall over Henn in 3:57; Prestin Vondra (Elkhorn Valley) won by forfeit over Henn; Bryce Reed (Cross County/Osceola) won by forfeit over Henn