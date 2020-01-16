EPPJ put up 74 in win over Lady Shamrocks

SPALDING — Elgin Public-Pope John scored early and often Tuesday night to claim a 74 to 16 victory over the Lady Shamrocks.

In their most lop-sided victory of the season, the Wolfpack’s talent on the floor was too much for Spalding Academy who was playing their first game since mid-December.

The Wolfpack’s five (Harlie Bode, Ally Selting, Kayce Kallhoff, Skyler Meis and Taylynne Charf) all scored in double figures, combining for 66 points in the game. All Wolfpack players who saw action in the game, scored at least two points in the game.

A key to EPPJ’s victory was turnovers as they forced the Lady Shamrocks into 37 turnovers. The Wolfpack had just four turnovers in the game. EPPJ’s largest lead of the game was 60 points. At one time they ran off 32 unanswered points.

Charf led EPPJ (8-4) in scoring with 15 points and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Kallhoff led the team in steals with eight. Kaylee Ramold had five assists in the game.

EPPJ 74, Lady Shamrocks 16

Wolfpack……21 27 14 12 — 74

Shamrocks….4 4 6 2 — 16

Wolfpack — Emma Lea Ruterbories 1-2 0-1 2, Taylynne Charf 5-14 4-5 15, Skyler Meis 6-17 1-1 13, Kaylee Ramold 3-9 0-0 6, Kayce Kallhoff 5-10 2-2 14, Harlie Bode 5-12 0-0 10, Ally Selting 5-15 4-4 14. Team totals: 30-80 11-13 74. Spalding Academy team totals: 7-32 2-2 16. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 3-17 (Kayce Kallhoff 2, Taylynne Charf 1), Spalding Academy 0-11.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 42 (Taylynne Charf 9), Spalding Academy 29. Assists — Wolfpack 13 (Kaylee Ramold 5), Spalding Academy 5. Steals — Wolfpack 32 (Kayce Kallhoff 8), Spalding Academy 1. Turnovers — Wolfpack 4, Spalding Academy 37.