EPPJ Places Fourth At Ewing Golf Invite

EWING — Competing at Summerland Golf Course for the second time this season, the Wolfpack golf team placed fourth at the Ewing Invite.

Competing Wednesday, April 12, West Holt won the team title with a score of 304, 41 strokes better than runner-up O’Neill at 345. Other team scores were Norfolk Catholic 347, EPPJ 354, Osmond 362, Boyd County 370, Orchard/Clearwater 377, Niobrara/Verdigre 400, North Central 424, Ainsworth 470 and CWC 578. Santee, Elkhorn Valley and Ewing did not post team scores due to numbers.

Mason Hale of West Holt was medalist with a 70.

Wolfpack senior Chad Bode led EPPJ with an 81 over 18 holes to place fifth. Junior Liam Heithoff finished 11th with an 85.

Other Wolfpack scores were Miles Schrage 89, Hunter Reestman 99 and Cade Heithoff 115.

“I think this was our best meet so far,” Coach Trent Ostransky said. “All five guys shot season lows, and as a team we shot our lowest score of the season.”