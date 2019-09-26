EPPJ netters Sweep Creighton

ELGIN — Hot!

The Wolfpack volleyball team Thursday night was “hot” in more ways than one. On a night when St. Boniface Gym felt like a sauna due to the heat outside and inside, Elgin Public-Pope John played “hot” sweeping the Creighton Bulldogs in three sets, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-17.

Coach Tina Thiele-Blecher said the match may have been the best the team has played so far this season, working towards playing their best volleyball when the matches matter most in late October.

From the opening point until the final point in the final set, the Wolfpack were determined not to let this match slip away as a number of matches have gone earlier this season. More on this story can be found on the print edition of the Elgin Review.