EPPJ Netters Defeat Shelby/Rising City

HOWELLS — Elgin Public-Pope John picked up their second victory of the season Saturday, winning one of three matches at the Howells-Dodge Tournament.

The Wolfpack dropped the first set, then swept the final two sets to defeat Shelby/Rising City 24-26, 25-18 and 25-17. The Wolfpack produced 25 kills in the match, led by Kirsten Krebs with six, Kayce Kallhoff had five while Haley Zegers and Lexi Bode each had four. Zegers posted a team-high four solo blocks. Freshman Taylynne Charf led the team in set assists with 14. Kamryn Pokorney led the Huskies with 17 kills.

The Wolfpack dropped their other two matches Saturday. Read more in the print edition of the Elgin Review.