EPPJ golfers take second at Albion Quad

ALBION — The Wolfpack golf team finished second at a quadrangular held Monday at Albion.

Boone Central/Newman Grove won the team title with a score of 198. EPPJ was second at 206 followed by Central Valley at 233. Spalding Academy did not have enough golfers to compete for the team title.

Conditions were warm and windy, causing scores to be higher than normal on the course. Garrett Cornwell ob BC/NG turned in the low score of 45 over nine holes.

For EPPJ, Liam Heithoff led the way with a 48 followed by Hunter Reestman 50, Skylar Reestman 52, Cole Preister 56 and Hayes Miller 56.