EPPJ golfers see season come to an end

BEEMER — The Wolfpack golf team saw their hopes for a trip to state dashed Monday as they finished fifth at the D-2 District Golf Tournament held at Indian Trails Country Club.

With four players placing among the top nine individuals, Randolph easily claimed the district championship with a team score of 330, seven strokes better than second place Creighton. Guardian Angels Central Catholic finished third with a team score of 352. The top three teams and top 10 individual golfers at district advance to the state golf championships next week.

Other team scores were Humphrey St. Francis 377, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 384, EPPJ 387, Osmond 387, Clarkson/Leigh 395, Howells-Dodge 400, Lutheran High Northeast 420, Hartington-Newcastle 434, Fullerton 435, Pender 587, Elkhorn Valley and Santee NTS (no team scores). The top individual score was turned in by junior Brady Brockhaus of Creighton with a 74. Junior Liam Heithoff led the Wolfpack with an 18-hole score of 92 followed by Chad Bode 95, Miles Schrage 99, Hunter Reestman 101 and Conor Ramold 143.

“Even though the season ended sooner than expected, I am proud of the things we were able to accomplish this year. One bad meet isn’t going to define our otherwise successful season,” said Coach Trent Ostransky.