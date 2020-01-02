EPPJ girls win third place trophy at holiday tournament

MADISON — Points were aplenty Saturday as Elgin Public-Pope John defeated Emerson-Hubbard to place third at the Madison Holiday Tournament.

EPPJ put up 43 points in the first half and ran away with a 66 to 18 victory.

The Wolfpack, behind the scoring of freshman Taylynne Charf and junior Ally Selting, put together a 26-point first quarter. The Lady Pirates struggled with turnovers in the quarter and EPPJ was quick to capitalize. Leading 16 to 6, EPPJ closed out the first quarter on a 10-0 run led by Selting with four, Harlie Bode, Kaylee Ramold and Skyler Meis each with two points.

Senior Kayce Kallhoff drilled a trey early in the second quarter to give EPPJ a 32 to 8 lead with 4:34 on the clock. She had two in the quarter. Meis closed out the half with back-to-back field goals for a 43 to 13 lead at the half.

Emerson-Hubbard had just five points in the second half.

EPPJ was led by Charf with 13, Meis had 14, Bode scored 12 and Kallhoff added 10.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak. EPPJ’s record is now 5-4

Friday action

It’s a good thing there was a game Saturday so the Wolfpack players didn’t have to think long about Friday morning’s 41 to 21 loss to Tekamah-Herman.

Little went right for the Wolfpack against the Lady Tigers. Tekamah-Herman held EPPJ scoreless in the first quarter and went on to take a 16 to 8 lead at halftime. Then, in the second, the Lady Tigers outscored the Wolfpack 25 to 13 to earn the victory and advance to the championship game against Madison.

The Wolfpack effort was hampered by a shoulder injury to sophomore Lexi Bode early in the game. She did not return to action. The team was already playing without starter Kirsten Krebs who is out for the season with a knee injury.

Meis led the Wolfpack with seven points, Charf had six.

EPPJ will next be in action Friday night at Creighton, then host Bloomfield Saturday.

Wolfpack 66, Lady Pirates 18

Lady Pirates… 6 7 0 5 — 18

Wolfpack…….26 17 17 6 — 66

Wolfpack — Emma Lea Ruterbories 0, Taylynne Charf 13, Theanna Dunn 2 , Skyler Meis 14, Kaylee Ramold 6, Kayce Kallhoff 10, Harlie Bode 12, Ally Selting 9.

Lady Tigers 41, Wolfpack 21

Wolfpack………0 8 5 8 — 21

Lady Tigers……8 8 10 15 — 41

Wolfpack — Taylynne Charf 6, Skyler Meis 7, Kayce Kallhoff 1, Harlie Bode 4, Ally Selting 3.