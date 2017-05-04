EPPJ girls sixth, boys place 11th at NVC Track Meet

ATKINSON — The weather was better suited for action on the gridiron, not track. Still, track teams from the Niobrara Valley Conference gathered at West Holt High School Saturday for the conference track meet.

A brisk wind and temperatures in the 40s for most of the day made athletes and fans uncomfortable for most the day. Still, they competed, many turning in strong performances throughout the day-long meet.

Elgin Public/Pope John girls finished sixth in the team standings. They were led by junior Lydia Behnk. One of the best triple jumpers in this part of the state, Behnk again won the event, this time leaping 34’3”.

It was one of three medals she claimed on the day. She also placed second in the long jump and anchored the 1600 meter relay team which crossed the finish line in sixth place.

Sophomore Kaylee Mar-tinsen won three medals, finishing third in the triple jump, fourth in the 400 meter dash and she was a member of the 1600 meter relay team.

The Wolfpack’s 3200 meter relay team, consisting of Ally and Baylee Wemhoff, Heather Bauer and Anna Heilhecker, turned in a solid effort to place seconds at 11:12.87. Winning the event was North Central.

Heilhecker placed fourth in the 1600 meter run.

Clearwater-Orchard won the girls team title with 103 points, edging North Central who had 99. Other team scores were Elkhorn Valley 84, West Holt 78, Ewing 54, EPPJ 53, Stuart 47, Boyd County 45.5, St. Mary’s 39, Neligh-Oakdale 36, CWC 15, Niobrara/Verdigre 8 and Santee 0.

In the boys team competition, West Holt took first with 113.5 points followed by Neligh-Oakdale 104.5, North Central 95, Boyd County 89.5, Elkhorn Valley 70, Stuart 64, CWC 61, Clearwater-Orchard 26.5, Niobrara/Verdigre 20, EPPJ 10, St. Mary’s 8 and Santee 0.

Medal winners for the Wolfpack boys team were the 3200 meter relay team of Kyle Schumacher, R.J. Lierman, Noah Knievel and Adam Dre-ger which took sixth, Dreger placed fourth in the 3200.

Girls

High jump — 1. Abby Everitt, St. Mary’s, 5’

Long jump — 1. Jacie Laetsch, CWC, 16’3.5”; 2. Lydia Behnk, EPPJ, 16’0.5”

Shot put — 1. Jodi Fry, Ewing, 39’8”

Pole vault — 1. Amber Miller, Elkhorn Valley, 9’6”

Discus — 1. Fleming, North Central, 124’7”

Triple jump — 1. Lydia Behnk, EPPJ, 34’3”; 3. Kaylee Martinsen, EPPJ, 33’0.25”

100 meter dash — 1. Elsie Magwire, Boyd County, 12.99 seconds

200 meter dash — 1. Macke, Clearwater-Orchard, 28.14 seconds

400 meter dash — 1. Harlee Fischer, Stuart, 59.62 seconds; 4. Kaylee Martinsen, EPPJ, 1:05.00

800 meter run — 1. Kylie Thiele, Clearwater-Orchard, 2:29.88

1,600 meter run — 1. Stineman, Elkhorn Valley, 5:52.52; 4. Anna Heilhecker, EPPJ, 5:59.46

3,200 meter run — 1. Cozad, North Central, 12:34.58

100 meter hurdles — 1. Rachel Stewart, North Central, 16.20 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Rachel Stewart, North Central, 50.66 seconds

400 meter relay — 1. Clearwater-Orchard (Thiele, Katie Stearns, Schroeder, Macke), 52.76 seconds

1600 meter relay — 1. Clearwater-Orchard (Macke, Johnston, Pokorny, Thiele), 4:20.32; 6. EPPJ (Kaylee Martinsen, Baylee Wemhoff, Allyson Wemhoff, Lydia Behnk), 4:39.45.

3200 meter relay — 1. North Central (Erickson, Cozad, Cosgrove, Caitlin Orton), 11:00.96; 2. EPPJ (Baylee Wemhoff, Ally Wemhoff, Heather Bauer, Anna Heilhecker), 11:12.87

Boys

Long jump — 1. Caleb Rihanek, Boyd County, 19’4”

Triple jump — 1. Caleb Rihanek, Boyd County, 40’7.5”

Discus — 1. Dylan Wilkins, Elkhorn Valley, 142’2”

Pole vault — 1. Connor Croxen, CWC, 13’

Shot put — 1. Ty Palmer, North Central, 46’5.5”

High jump — 1. Caleb Rihanek, Boyd County, 6’2”

100 meter dash — 1. Franklin Fessler, Stuart, 11.55 seconds

200 meter dash — 1. Wyatt Paxton, Stuart, 24.13 seconds

400 meter dash — 1. Wyatt Paxton, Stuart, 52.96 seconds

800 meter run — 1. Trace Ebert, North Central, 2:06.58

1,600 meter run — 1. Blake Ahlers, Boyd County, 4:45.88

3,200 meter run — 1. Brandon Mundorf, North Central, 10:57.90; 4. Adam Dreger, EPPJ, 12:11.70

110 meter hurdles — 1. Pat Tomjack, CWC, 16.64 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Grant White, Neligh-Oakdale, 43.21 seconds

400 meter relay — 1. Neligh-Oakdale (White, Wilkinson, J. Arehart, Kerkman), 46.54 seconds

1600 meter relay — 1. West Holt (Neptune, Jelinek, Heller, Mlady), 3:39.72

3200 meter relay — 1. West Holt (Mlady, Williams, Heller, Tasler), 8:57.41; 6. EPPJ (Noah Knievel, R.J. Lierman, Kyle Schumacher, Adam Dreger), 9:56.62.