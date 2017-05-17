EPPJ “flashy shirts” win golf invite at Niobrara

NIOBRARA — Maybe it was their attire. The Wolfpack golf team, wearing Hawaiian shirts for the first time this season, won the Niobrara-Verdigre Invite Wednesday.

The flashy shirts must have boosted their game.

“We had a terrific day for golf Wednesday and the kids made the most of it,” Coach Trent Ostransky said. “With the season closely coming to an end, I like seeing the kids playing well. I hope this continues into districts.”

EPPJ won the team championship with a score of 332, eight strokes better than second place Osmond at 340. Other team scores were Bloomfield/Wausa 343, Boyd County 354, Neligh-Oakdale 359, Niobrara-Verdigre 371, Clearwater/Orchard 519. Also competing were golfers from Ewing and Santee, but they did not figure in the team competition.

Osmond’s Alex Kumm was medalist shooting an 18-hole score of 74. Liam Heithoff finished third in the individual competition with an 80, the same score as Chad Bode who was fourth. Miles Schrage carded an 83 to place ninth. Hunter Reestman rounded out scoring for EPPJ with an 89.