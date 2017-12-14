EPPJ doubles score on Lady Warriors

NELIGH — Senior Paige Meis scored 15 points Tuesday night to help lead the Wolfpack to a 54 to 25 victory over Neligh-Oakdale.

Just as they did in the season opener against Niobrara-Verdigre, the Wolfpack jumped out to a big lead in the first half and never looked back, posting their second victory of the season.

Leading 15 to 8 to start the second quarter, EPPJ outscored the Warriors 20 to 2 over the next eight minutes to take a 35 to 10 lead at halftime. Over the final two quarters, with the game no longer in doubt, EPPJ outscored the Lady Warriors 19 to 15. Aside from Meis, junior Ally Wemhoff was the only other EPPJ player in double figures with 14. Kaylee Martinsen led EPPJ with nine rebounds in the game.

The Wolfpack connected on 19 of 70 field goal attempts. Contrast that with the Lady Warriors who attempted just 42 shots, making eight.

Haley Kerkman led the Lady Warriors with seven points.