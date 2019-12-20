Eppj catches fire late to defeat Warriors

NELIGH — Trailing by seven points with four minutes left to play, Elgin Public-Pope John charged back to claim a 47 to 41 victory Tuesday night.

With the game’s outcome in doubt, the Wolfpack came from behind to earn their first victory of the season.

Over the final four minutes of the game, EPPJ outscored the Warriors 15 to 2 to earn the win.

Two baskets by Colton Wright and one by Conor Ramold pulled the Wolfpack to within one point, 39 to 38. Then Ramold made the play of the game, stealing the ball away from the Warriors and passing it to Paiton Hoefer who scored to give EPPJ their first lead of the game, 40 to 39.

Then, in the game’s final minute, EPPJ made seven of eight free throws to seal the victory.

Hoefer led the Wolfpack with 15 points, Ramold and Adam Dreger each had 11 points.

