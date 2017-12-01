EPPJ boys basketball season begins

ELGIN — Experience on the court and on the bench could spell more victories for the Wolfpack boys basketball team this season.

Sixteen players have been practicing hard in preparation for Friday night’s season opener against Niobrara-Verdigre.

Second-year coach Michael Becker is optimistic the team can improve on their 6-16 record in his first year at the helm. Becker took over head coaching duties just before the start of last season and it took awhile for the Wolfpack to adjust to his style of play as they dropped their first five games. Then, with a thrilling last-second victory over Creighton, EPPJ began to turn the season around. Before the end of the season the Wolfpack had posted victories over Emerson-Hubbard, Stuart, Ewing, North Central and Clearwater-Orchard.

A number of key players from last year’s team are back. Having gained experience on the court last year, more will be expected this year. Senior Ashton Evans is the team’s leading returning scorer. Evans averaged nearly 10 points per game and led the team in made three-point baskets with 34.

Junior Hunter Reestman is another scoring threat for the Wolfpack, averaging nearly nine points per game. He was a consistent scorer both inside and outside the three-point arc.

Junior Kyle Schumacher is another key contributor at both ends of the court. He pulled down 64 rebounds last season and was second on the team in assists with 44.

The trio, along with senior Liam Heithoff, junior RJ Lierman and sophomores Adam Dreger and Conor Ramold provide a nucleus of experienced players which Coach Becker plans to mold into a team which attacks at both ends of the court. Seniors Ashton Krebs and Cole Preister will fill roles as well. Coach Becker said the Wolfpack will need to take advantage of scoring opportunities, preferring to play more of an up-tempo style of basketball.

Pressure defense can lead to turnovers which the Wolfpack will need to take advantage of to score easy baskets. Last season the Wolfpack recorded 189 steals. Reestman had 35, second on the team one year ago. Evans wasn’t far behind with 29 and Ramold had 25. Despite a lack of height, look for the Wolfpack to play hard and battle opponents through the course of the season and into the postseason.