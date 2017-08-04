“End of Summer Bash” date set

The Elgin Community Club Monday night announced plans for the “End of the Summer Bash.”

The event will be held Friday night, Aug. 18, at Kerkman’s Kove. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with the meal to be served at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 (which includes one free drink ticket) per person. Club President Alan Reicks said a number of fun activities are planned for the evening. Each business in Elgin is encouraged to buy four tickets which they can use or give to employees.