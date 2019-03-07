End of the season boys basketball awards handed out

Cake, and recognition from coaches, teammates and family were wrapped into Wednesday night’s Wolfpack Boys Basketball Awards Banquet.

Team members gathered in the lunchroom at Elgin Public School for the event.

Awards were handed out during the course of the program.

Recognized as Offensive MVP during the season was senior Kyle Schumacher. He was the Wolfpack’s main offensive threat, shooting from behind the arc or driving the lane to the basket.

Chosen to receive the Defensive MVP award was junior Conor Ramold.

Schumacher was selected the overall MVP for a season which saw the Wolfpack compile a 3-18 record.

Freshman Colton Wright, who manned the center position, earned the “Most Improved” award for his play from start to finish.

Coach Michael Becker said the team broke five records during the season. They were:

Most points in a career — Kyle Schumacher 652

Most field goals in a career — Kyle Schumacher 237

Most free throws made in a career — Kyle Schumacher 55

Most assists in a career — Kyle Schumacher 146

Most steals in a career — Conor Ramold 91