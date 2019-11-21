End of the Year Wolfpack awards

End of the season awards were handed out to the Elgin Public-Pope John volleyball team Wednesday night.

Head Coach Tina Thiele Blecher and assistant coach Sandy Henn presented the awards.

Recognized during the event were:

Letter winners ­— Kayce Kallhoff, Faith Kinney, Haley Zegers, Kirsten Krebs, Ally Selting, Lexi Bode, Harlie Bode, Taylynne Charf, Skylar Reestman, Kaylee Ramold and Skyler Meis.

Participation awards: Theanna Dunn, Alyssa Burenheide, Marissa Preister, Jasmine Dozler, Natalie Bauer, Ashtyn Meis, Emily Mlnarik, Abby Hemenway, Emma Lea Ruterbories, Sharon Bartak and Jamie Dozler.

Student managers: Keyera Eisenhauer, Callie Heithoff, Jazmine McNally, Chloe Henn, Baylie Busteed, Natalie Burenheide and Sara Bode.

Weight room and agilities, open gyms and camps — Thiele-Blecher said she asks the girls to put in 30 days or more work during the summer. Reaching the mark were Skyler Meis, Taylynne Charf, Sharon Bartak, Kaylee Ramold, Lexi Bode, Ally Selting, Skylar Reestman, Ashtyn Meis, Kirsten Krebs, Theanna Dunn, Alyssa Burenheide and Kayce Kallhoff. Freshman Skyler Meis led the team and had 42 days.

Awards voted on by team members were:

Most Improved Award: C-Team: Sharon Bartak; JV: Alyssa Burenheide; Varsity: Lexi Bode

Best Offensive Player: C-team: Natalie Bauer; JV: Marissa Preister; Varsity: Lexi Bode

Best Defensive Player: C-team: Natalie Bauer; JV: Skyler Meis; Varsity: Haley Zegers

Hustle Award: C-team: Emily Mlnarik; JV: Theanna Dunn; Varsity: Kirsten Krebs

Most Valuable Player: C-team: Emily Mlnarik; JV: Skyler Meis; Varsity: Taylynne Charf

The Wolfpack Award: C-Team: Ashtyn Meis; JV: Marissa Preister; Varsity: Kayce Kallhoff

Other awards

Academic All-State Award: Allyson Selting and Lexi Bode