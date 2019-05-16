Emma Voborny

Emma M. Voborny, 90, of Elgin, NE passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2018 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE.

Emma Marie Voborny, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Beckman) Starman, was born on the family farm near Elgin, NE on February 25, 1929. Emma attended school at the St. Boniface Grade School in Elgin. Following her schooling, she worked for many area families assisting mothers with new babies.

On June 7, 1960, Emma was united in marriage to Stanley Ervin Voborny at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. They made their home on a farm near Newman Grove, NE for a year and moved to the former Bill Grundmayer farm 2 ½ miles northeast of Raeville in 1961. The couple moved into Elgin in 1983.

Before her marriage, Emma worked in the laundry department at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk, NE and later in the laundry department of Neligh Care and Rehabilitation Center where she worked until she retired in 2009. She also worked for a number of years as a housekeeper at the rectory in Raeville, NE

Emma was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville and the Raeville Christian Mother’s. Emma is remembered as a strong woman who was very patient and kind. She always seemed positive and was always smiling. She enjoyed gardening, music and playing the organ. Family was important to her and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Emma is survived by four children: Joe (Shirley) Voborny of Raeville, NE. Karen Strong of Norfolk, NE. Paul (Rebecca) Voborny of Dunellon, FL. David Voborny of Elgin, NE. five grandchildren: Jennifer (Kevin) Patras, Anthony Kittelson, Teri (Tony) Garcia, Allysa (Eric) Duray and Aaron Voborny seven great-grandchildren, one brother: Leo Starman of Clearwater, NE, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ervin, infant son John, infant grandson Christopher, Three brothers, one in infancy, Albert Starman, Tony Starman, a sister-in-law Lois (Tony) and her sister Clara Starman.