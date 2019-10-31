Elsie Coulthard

Elsie B. Coulthard, 91 of Chambers, NE passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Parkside Manor, Stuart, NE.

A Visitation was held on Friday, September 18, 2019 at Huffman-Levander Funeral Home in Elgin, NE. A private family burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale, NE.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com

*****

Elsie Bernita was born to Dr. Walter and Phoebe (Bennett) Benthack on September 6, 1928 in Pierce, Nebraska. Her 91-year journey came to an end on October 15, 2019 at Parkside Manor in Stuart, Nebraska after a stay of nearly nine years.

Elsie was one of six children, all of whom were raised in Wayne, Nebraska. She and her siblings learned early on the dedication it took to serve people with compassion while working in the family’s privately-owned hospital. During her adolescence she attended and graduated from Wayne Public Schools. As a young girl, her talents as an artist began to bloom. While attending Wayne State College, her artistic abilities led her to her job with Cobb Photography as a young woman. It was there, her love story with Clare J. Coulthard began when he first saw her hand-coloring photographs in the window.

Their story continued when Clare and Elsie were united in marriage on May 31, 1950 in a small ceremony at her parents’ home. The young couple stayed in Wayne for a short while until moving to Lynch, Nebraska to work together as directors of the Coulthard Funeral Home. In Lynch she did exquisite window paintings at Christmas time. They welcomed Christina Winnie into their lives when she was born on January 1, 1955. After selling their business in Lynch, they joined Clare’s family at the family farm near Elgin, Nebraska. Paths then led them to directing the Benson-Coulthard Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Their second daughter Cathlina Marie was born on July 1, 1959.

The family of four then found their way to Chambers, Nebraska where they began many endeavors, including farming. It was here, Elsie instilled in her daughters many skills for life as loyal, hardworking and determined individuals. With undeniable class and integrity, she did all that was ask of her and more so that the farming could be a successful business for her family.

After Christina and Cathlina left home her hard work continued alongside of Clare. In the year of 1981, new adventures in her journey began with the arrival of grandchildren. Occasionally work could be put aside to cook “made to order pancakes” with artistic flair, make sun tea that later became iced tea- usually to be drank after garden work or after checking the time on the sundials or hiding in the green bean tee-pees. There was also time made for chasing rainbows around the room given off by her prisms; received as tokens of love on special anniversaries. Many birds were watched out the patio doors, all indefinitely verified by her “bird book”.

She never let her artistic skills go by the wayside as she created amazing birthday cakes and painted woodworking projects Clare made. It was a great privilege to travel in the motorhome or spend a day on the pontoon boat. As grandkids grew, she made marvelously colored mints for special occasions, corsages and wedding bouquets.

In semi-retirement Clare and Elsie spent time in Zapata, Texas. She was able to travel and go on excursions into Mexico. In this time, she painted many award-winning oil paintings. She also took this time to tend to her geraniums and dwarf fruit trees, which are now favorites to many. Their arrival back in Nebraska was always greatly anticipated as they brought personal treasures that are still cherished, some of which unknowingly traveled to Mexico and back a second time.

After moving into Parkside Manor, she celebrated a final Valentine’s Day in 2011, with the love of her life. Coincidentally, seventy-one years after her first date with Clare she joined him in Heaven.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clare J. Coulthard; parents Dr. Walter and Phoebe Benthack, brother Dr. Robert Benthack and his wife Jean. Her sister Elaine Louise (Benthack) Yost, brother – in-law Yule Yost; sister Elanor (Benthack) Ingram and brother in law Dr. William Ingram and infant niece Patricia Sala; and sister in law Lettie J. (Coulthard) Koinzan.

Elsie Bernita Coulthard is survived by Christina W. Coulthard-Childers and husband Kenneth Parkhurst of Valentine, Nebraska; grandson Andrew J. Childers of Valentine; granddaughter Zoelle A. (Childers) and husband Trey Wiemer of York, Nebraska. Cathlina M. (Coulthard) and husband James T. Frederick of Amelia, Nebraska. Granddaughter Vickie L. (Frederick) and husband Jesse Giedd and great grandchildren Conner, Jaidynn and Braxten of Howard, South Dakota. LeAnne R. (Frederick) and husband Bill Schaaf and great granddaughters Halily, Ashly and Brinly of Chambers, Nebraska. Grandson, Wayne J. and wife Sara (Reikofski) Frederick of O’Neill, Nebraska. Grandson, Weston and wife Hannah (Novak) Frederick and great grandson Weston Jr. of Lyons, Nebraska. Granddaughter Margaret L. (Frederick) Schouten and great grandchildren Wyatt, Maebry, and Lucy of Chambers, Nebraska. Grandson, Russell M. Frederick and great granddaughter Davinne of Amelia, Nebraska; son-in-law Jerry D. Childers of Chambers, Nebraska; sisters: Wilhelmina “Billie” and husband Robert Smith of Tucson, AZ and Alice and husband Rexford Sala of International Falls, MN; along with nieces and nephews.

As the keeper of many secrets, Grama Elsie takes many great memories with her.