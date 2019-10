Ella Elizabeth Sloan was born July 6, 2019 at 3:19 PM, weighing seven pounds 15 ounces and was 20 ¼ inches long. Parents are Blake and Jenna Sloan of Denton, NE. Grandparents are Jerry and Jan Heithoff of Elgin, Steve Sloan of Johnson Lake and Beth Sloan of Kearney. Great Grandparents are Rudy and MaryAnn Starman of Petersburg, Jenelda Dittrich of Elgin, Beth Sloan of Columbus, Bob and Sue Olin and Gary and Diane Griffin all of California.