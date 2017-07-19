Elgin’s new swimming pool recipient of TransCanada donation

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Pool staff receive a check from TransCanada.
TransCanada check presentation, l-r: Brittany Brockway, community relations specialist, pool manager Sue Vanis, lifeguards Hayley Stamp, Grace Henn and Baylee Wemhoff and Robert Latimer, TransCanada senior advisor for government & external affairs. E-R photos
Great way to cool off on a hot day
Robert Latimer, senior advisor for government & external affairs, takes a dip as part of the check presentation. E-R photos.

Two representatives from TransCanada were in Elgin Wednesday afternoon to make a check presentation — a large check presentation — to the capital campaign for the new Elgin Swimming Pool. Robert Latimer, senior advisor for government & external affairs, and Brittany Brockway, community relations specialist with TransCanada presented a $10,000 check to Pool Committee member Sue Vanis and lifeguards Grace Henn, Baylee Wemhoff and Hayley Stamp. Latimer then donned swimming trunks and took a quick dip in the new pool. Donations continue to be accepted for the capital campaign. If you are interested in making a donation, contact Elgin City Hall.

TransCanada helps "the cause" at the pool
Elgin pool manager Sue Vanis with Robert Latimer, TransCanada senior advisor for government & external affairs. E-R photos