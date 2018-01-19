Elgin’s Linda Mitchell named new clerk magistrate

Elgin resident Linda Mitchell has been selected to serve as Antelope County Clerk Magistrate, according to an announcement made last week by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

She began her duties on Tuesday, Jan 2, replacing retired Clerk Magistrate Barb Finn, also from Elgin. Finn retired in December 2017.

Mitchell began working with the county court system on March 1, 1985, as a Court Stenographer. On February 1, 1999, she was promoted to the Assistant Clerk of the Antelope County Court.

Since 2007, she has also served as the statewide transcription coordinator, arranging court reporters to type transcripts and bills of exceptions for county courts across the state.

Mitchell told The Elgin Review last Friday that she didn’t give any thought to Finn retiring all those years ago. “When beginning my job,” she said, “I didn’t really think about having this position one day.”

“Having over 35 years of experience in the Antelope County Court, her long-time experience with judges, clerk magistrates, staff and county officials in Antelope County make her an excellent candidate for the position,” said Trial Court Services Director Sheryl Connolly. “Her appointment as clerk magistrate will ensure continued customer service and a smooth transition for the court.”

County court clerk magistrates work under the general direction of the presiding county court judge supervising, assigning, and directing the work of all staff within the county court. The position carries a high level of responsibility for the people, paperwork, and records of the court. Mitchell is responsible for ensuring the efficiency of the court’s administrative functions and for investigating and evaluating procedural changes within the court. She also serves as the county court Media Coordinator in Neligh. Media Coordinators works with judges and news reporters to coordinate logistics for news coverage and news cameras inside the courtroom.

Mitchell works in the Seventh Judicial District with fellow Clerk Magistrates Deb Thiesen, Pierce County; Phyllis Cleveland, Stanton County; Lori Bohn, Madison County; KimBerly Hansen, Wayne County; Sandra Meyer, Cuming County; and Betty Boggs, Knox County.

The Clerk Magistrates work under the direction of the 7th Judicial District county court judges Michael Long, Ross Stoffer and Donna Taylor.