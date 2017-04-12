Elgin’s Lauren (Moser) Borer Named “Secondary Educator Of The Year”

An instructor from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School will be recognized for her achievements in the classroom later this year.

At the Pope John Development Dinner Sunday night in Petersburg, PJCC Principal Betty Getzfred announced that the school had been recently notified that instructor Lauren Borer has been selected as recipient of one of the 2017 Educator of the Year Awards for Service to Schools in the Archdiocese of Omaha. Mrs. Borer will be honored as the “Secondary Educator of the Year.”

Mrs. Getzfred read from a letter she received from Patrick J. Slattery, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Omaha. “This award honors individuals who have given exemplary service in Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Omaha. I extend to you my congratulations and my gratitude for your dedication to the Catholic Church through the ministry of Catholic education,” he said.

The award includes a monetary gift of $5,000. In addition, she will be recognized at the 40th Annual Archbishop’s Dinner for Education at the Embassy Suites, LaVista, on Sept. 21, 2017.

“This is, of course, not only an honor for you personally, but also one for your entire school community,” Slattery said. “I am sure they will be as thrilled as you are.”