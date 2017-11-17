Elgin’s Barb Finn retiring

Antelope County Court Clerk Magistrate Barb Finn submitted her notice of retirement effective December 29, 2017, after nearly 45 years of service to the Judicial Branch.

According to Judge Donna Taylor of Neligh, “Barb was the Clerk Magistrate when I arrived in Neligh, Nebraska, as a young inexperienced lawyer 33 years ago. She operated her court office with certain expectations of the lawyers and we young lawyers respected and attempted to meet those expectations.” Taylor continued, “Over the last 33 years, Barb has taught me as much about being a lawyer and a judge in this county as any other person or institution.”

Immediately prior to the retirement of Ms. Finn, a Clerk Magistrate or Interim Clerk Magistrate will be designated for the court.