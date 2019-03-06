Elgin Wild Game Feed to be March 20

It’s time to get “wild” again, it’s “wild” game feed time once more.

Plans are now being formulated for Elgin’s 15th annual Wild Game Feed.

The event will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at Boomerangs. Food will be served starting at 7 p.m.

According to organizer Jerry Mundorf, “some of the best chefs in town will be preparing wild game and other dishes.

“In addition to wild game, there will also be casseroles, salads, vegetables, potatoes, fish dishes, soups and desserts,” he said.

Contact Mundorf (402-843-8089) if you would be willing to prepare a dish for the feed.

As in the past, organizers are asking local cooks to assist with the preparation of food.