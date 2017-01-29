Elgin Volunteer Fire Department Holds Annual Awards Night

Ready on a moment’s notice to answer the call, the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department held their annual awards banquet Saturday night.

Feasting on a fine meal prepared by Jodine Meis, firemen and their spouses were recognized for their accomplishments during the year.

Brian Mack, was presented a clock plaque for 50-years as a member of the fire department.

Three others present were also recognized for serving the community. They were Terry Henn (45 years), Jim Kittelson (35 years) and Larry Braband (20 years).

Nine firefighters were recognized for perfect attendance during 2016. They were Jay Evans, Robbie Evans, Dean Henn, Greg Henn, Terry Henn, Josh Kallhoff, Jim Kittelson, Dave Schrage and Richard VonBonn.

New members joining the EVFD during the past 12 months were MaCaib Hoefer and Tyler Childers. Four EVFD members retired during the year and one, Drew Holter, died as a result of a two-vehicle accident after having served nearly two years on the department.