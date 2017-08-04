Elgin veterans, spouses to be feted to steak fry Monday night

The Elgin Veteran’s Club annual membership steak fry will be held Monday, August 7 at the Elgin KC Hall.

This is for all Legion & VFW members and Auxiliary members, former members, potential new members and spouses. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with the meal to follow at 7 p.m. As part of the evening’s festivities, new Antelope County Veterans Service Officer Thomas E. Nelson will be introduced.